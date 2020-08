BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol at the St. Clairsville Post are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon on Crescent Road near Meadow Lane in Richland Township, Belmont County.

Officials tell us that a 2005 Harley Davidson, ridden by Frank Klan, 62, of Rayland left the roadway and hit a mailbox.

Klan was not wearing a helmet. He was later pronounced dead at Wheeling Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.