Multiple crews on the scene for Bellaire fire

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire in Bellaire, OH.
The fire is being reported on S. Belmont Street.
Crews says that the fire has been going on for about an hour.
No one was inside when the fire started and firefighters say no one is injured.
No other information was given at this time.
7News is on the scene working to get more details. This is a developing story, refresh this story for updates.
