MONROE and BELMONT COUNTIES, Ohio (WTRF) — There was a serious crash between an Amish buggy and a Jeep on the Belmont and Monroe County line, according to Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black Jr.

Black says the accident happened Monday afternoon on Route 800 between Somerton and Malaga.

He says the injured people were transported to Barnesville Hospital for treatment.

