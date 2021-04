WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Dominique Revell Dungey, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced yesterday to 10 months of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dungey, also known as “Murda,” age 29, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base” in January 2021. Dungey admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in May 2019 in Ohio County.

Original case indictment can be found here