FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) — A new exhibit is unveiled this weekend at the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio.

It’s in honor of the late John Mattox, the founder and long-time curator of the museum.

The exhibit has been created in Mattox’s former office, and is filled with information and items about people who helped others escape slavery in the Underground Railroad.

It’s called Our Local Heroes.

We had cleaned out Dr. Mattox’s office here at the Underground Railroad Museum, and in place of it, I have taken my own research on the Underground Railroad in Belmont County and created these panels and videos to take place in his office, in honor of him and his wife. Kristina Estle, Underground Railroad Museum Curator/Director

John Mattox and his late wife, Rozz, founded the museum in 1993.

For more information about the museum, log on to ugrrf.org or call (740) 968-2080.