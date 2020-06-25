St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County numbers continue to grow from the Myrtle Beach trip
Belmont County Health officials have confirmed 25 people from the Myrtle Beach trip have tested positive.
Belmont County officials are also monitoring positive cases from other vacations.
- 4 from Panama City
- 1 from Texas
- 1 from Arizona
Currently Belmont County has 544 positive cases with 483 recoveries.
- Wheeling Fire & Police Departments Issue Reminder on Prohibited Fireworks
- Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate
- Mother of 12 year old charged with furnishing her son Four Loko
- Stouffer’s unveils ‘Mac on Tap’ machine
- Myrtle Beach numbers rise in Belmont County