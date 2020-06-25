Myrtle Beach numbers rise in Belmont County

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County numbers continue to grow from the Myrtle Beach trip

Belmont County Health officials have confirmed 25 people from the Myrtle Beach trip have tested positive.

Belmont County officials are also monitoring positive cases from other vacations.

  • 4 from Panama City
  • 1 from Texas
  • 1 from Arizona

Currently Belmont County has 544 positive cases with 483 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter