NAACP chapter is reactivated and gaining steam

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County chapter of the NAACP is alive and well again.

Jerry Moore said it’s been several years since the county’s chapter was active.

He added the new chapter has already had two meetings since July, and they were well-attended.

Moore emphasizes it’s not just for African Americans anymore.

It’s a multi-cultural organization. We have a large group of individuals from different backgrounds. We are excited here in Belmont County. It’s catching on. People are just waiting to join the organization and see good things happen. Jerry Moore, Belmont County chapter of the NAACP

He said they are active in civil rights issues and many different things.

Moore also said members now include many office-holders and candidates for office in the county.

Their next meeting is September 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bridgeport Rotary Shelter and any interested person is welcome to attend and to join.