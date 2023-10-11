BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. will be the main speaker at the Belmont County NAACP’s Freedom Fund Dinner this Saturday night.



The event is at Undo’s West in St. Clairsville this year.



The NAACP chapter is pleased to welcome the long-time federal judge back to his hometown for an evening of tributes.



In addition to Judge Sargus’ speech, four Ohio Valley natives–Dr. May Wykle, Judge John Solovan, Attorney Ed Sustercic and the late Pastor James Agnew–will all be honored with lifetime achievement awards

“These are our award recipients this year. We are super excited to be able to do this one again. This is our 3rd Freedom Fund, this is the second time we’ve been able to present awards to people that we think have given selflessly of their life to the community of Belmont County.” Jerry Moore II

President, Belmont County NAACP

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, and dinner begins at six. Reservations are not required. Tickets are available at the door.

Basket raffle prizes will be awarded, along with a big screen TV to be given away and a tour for a group of ten people to Vino de Piccin Winery in Lansing.