Vet Voices

NAACP presents special guest speaker

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – West Liberty University President W. Franklin Evans will give the keynote address at the Belmont County NAACP’s next meeting, Thursday, July 15.

The event, at the Bridgeport Rotary Shelter, is open to the public.

Dr. Evans is a wonderful speaker. He’s very well educated and a brilliant speaker. He has a vast knowledge of African American history and a vast knowledge of the inner workings of people.

Jerry Moore II, Chapter President

Evans has been president of a number of colleges in his career. NAACP officials say it’s a great opportunity for prospective college students and their parents, or members of the community in general, to attend.

It starts at 6:00 pm Thursday.

The Rotary Shelter is behind the Bridgeport Schools’ administrative offices. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter