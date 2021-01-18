NAACP wants your stories for Black History Month

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) During Black History Month, we hear the stories of famous people—Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr and Rosa Parks.





This February, the Belmont County NAACP wants to hear the stories of regular Belmont County residents.



They want to hear their own experiences as Black Americans.



Perhaps it happened in school or on a team or in the workplace.



Maybe it was as a customer at a business.



They’d like to compile these stories, with you speaking in your own words.



“We’re looking for people who had to go through some adversity, had to jump over some hurdles in their life but still stayed on track, still met their goals, still kept their vision and succeeded,” explained Jerry Moore II, chapter president.



You could be a police officer or a politician.



You could be a person in the clergy, in health care, in social work or business.



You can reach the organization on Facebook or on their website, belmontcountynaacp.org.



Leave a message and they’ll get back to you and they’ll make arrangements to get your story on video, in your own words.



They say it’s the kind of thing that younger generations need to know.