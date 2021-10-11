NAACP’s Freedom Fund Dinner’s guest speaker will focus on history of voting

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Elizabeth Walters, chairwoman of the Ohio Democratic Party, is the featured speaker at this year’s Freedom Fund Dinner presented by the Belmont County NAACP.



It will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Belmont Hills Country Club.



Chapter President Jerry Moore II said Walters has written eloquently about voter suppression.



She has also written about women’s right to vote, and the history of voting for women and minorities.



The dinner is open to the public, and you can register by calling (740) 827-9545, and tickets are also available at the door.



The cost is $40.



The Belmont County NAACP is always open to new members.



Officials say the NAACP is bipartisan, and they also reached out to the Republican Party for speakers, but received no response.