BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday.

Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident.

He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings and children.

7News has learned that the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) is conducting an investigation into the accident, which reportedly involved a large piece of equipment that apparently fell.

First responders and county officials who were at the scene are reportedly cooperating with that effort.

Additionally, 7News has learned that Belmont County’s Critical Incident Response Team (CISM) has been called in to Nickles Bakery to make themselves available to witnesses and any other employees who are emotionally shaken by the tragic accident.

County officials noted that it is vital to address the needs of the survivors to prevent future problems in their lives.