The name of the 17-year-old who died in a crash in Belmont County on Saturday has been released by The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Issac DeGenova died Saturday morning after driving a 2014 Nissan Murano traveling Westbound on Interstate 470 near milepost 2.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the roadway striking the median cable barrier.

The Nissan Murano then traveled into the eastbound lanes and overturned onto its top.

DeGenova was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol is not suspected but a toxicology test has not been finalized.