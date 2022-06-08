The names and charges have been revealed of the two suspects who allegedly robbed a bank in Belmont County.

Jeremy Roger Martin, 30-years-old from Bedford, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, and Deandre Cassius Thorington, 32-years-old from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery,

Martin and Thorington allegedly robbed Premier Bank in St. Clairsville in Plaza West on Monday afternoon. Only two employees were at the bank at the time, no one was injured.

After the suspects left the bank, they lead police on a pursuit that ended in Guernsey County, where they were arrested after they crashed their vehicle.

Both Martin and Thorington are in the Belmont County Jail.