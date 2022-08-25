On August 31, the Belmont County Health Department will be at the Bellaire Salvation Army, giving away Narcan kits.



It is recommended that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose.



They will be there from 10 a.m. to noon.



Linda Mehl, RN, with the Health Department, says the kits contain two doses each, and are ready to use, requiring no assembly.



She says you simply insert it in the patient’s nostril and push the button.



August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day.

Its purpose is to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief suffered by family and friends.



Mehl says they’ll also give purple ribbons to anyone wanting to pay tribute to a person in their life who was lost to an overdose.