National Guard testing people for COVID-19 in Belmont County; cases continue to climb

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Just hours ago… the National Guard has come back to test locals for COVID-19 in Belmont County. It was a free testing site, and health officials say there’s not many of them in the Ohio Valley.

“There’s been a limited amount of testing in the Valley that’s free.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

And so far, health officials say Belmont County is seeing a sudden uptick in cases.

“People are probably getting tired of being coped up… fatigue from Pandemic, understandable, but we still have to try to be safe.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

Local health officials say there’s about 970 positive cases right now, 30 people are hospitalized, and so far there’s been 80 deaths. But more than 3,000 people have already recovered.

All this is what Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul says isn’t all that surprising after the holidays.

“That probably relates back to the holidays when people were getting together and not getting as safe as they could be.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

And Sproul says it’s a good idea to get tested, even if you aren’t sure.

“With this being the cold or flu season, a lot of people wonder is it a cold? Is it COVID? Get tested.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

A lot of locals even got tested today by local health officials and the National Guard and if all goes as hoped, Sproul says this could stop the spread.

“We’ve been asked to do this, and I’m hoping more people take advantage of this.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

Although the testing site is all done for the day, Sproul has hopes to test more but isn’t sure when the National Guard will be back to test again.

Sproul also says the National Guard may help them with vaccinations as well.

In the meantime, Sproul reminds us to wash our hands, social distance, and don’t go out if you’re sick.