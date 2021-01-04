National Guard to assist in free COVID-19 testing in Belmont County on Saturday

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The National Guard will be on hand for free COVID-19 testing this Saturday, January 9, at the Ohio University Eastern parking lot.

This will be a drive-up testing event and will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

