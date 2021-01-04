National Guard to assist in free COVID-19 testing in Belmont County on Saturday

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The National Guard will be on hand for free COVID-19 testing this Saturday, January 9, at the Ohio University Eastern parking lot.
This will be a drive-up testing event and will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- West Virginia Division of Highways advises of road delays in Brooke County
- Belmont County Health Dept. reports five new COVID-19 deaths
- ‘Treasonous’: Dems decry GOP election vote challenge
- Officer fired for controversial Facebook post has been rehired at Police Department
- Ohio State Highway Patrol says Distracted Driving Safety Corridor is a success