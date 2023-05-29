BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It was an emotional morning in Belmont County as the national veterans’ motorcycle organization, Run to the Wall, made a stop in St. Clairsville.

It’s all part of the largest organized cross country motorcycle ride, and it’s made of up veterans of those who lost a family member in the line of duty.

The ride is to honor prisoners of war, those missing in action or those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The riders travel from California to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. then to the Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.