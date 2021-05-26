Nearly 100 neglected dogs rescued from Shadyside home

SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF)- 90 plus neglected dogs and puppies had been found and rescued from a home on Old New Cut Road.

Several didn’t even survive.

“We take all cases seriously… any abuse, neglect, or abandonment of animals.” Lisa Kern, BCARL

But discovering 90 plus dogs and puppies all barely surviving under one roof isn’t a case the Belmont County Animal Rescue League has ever had to deal with.

“This is the largest one I’ve heard in this county.” Lisa Kern, BCARL

So alongside the BCARL, the ASPCA had to step in.

But, when they received the initial call last week, they didn’t expect it would come to that.

BCARL thought only one abandoned dog lived there, which quickly became a large-scale hoarding of more than 90.

“The feces and urine… I mean, the smells. The levels were 4 times outside the safe limit.” Lisa Kern, BCARL

The dogs and puppies all were confined to one dark room, living with no water, food, or fresh air. They couldn’t even leave to go to the bathroom outside. Several were found dead. Some were barely surviving, including those facing severe untreated medical conditions.

Authorities say it took 14 hours to rescue all the dogs from the house.

“It involved a lot, and we appreciate everyone’s efforts.” Lisa Kern, BCARL

Which included the BCARL, the ASPCA, the local fire, police, and sheriffs department, as well as the Belmont County Health Department, Bureau of Adult Protective Services, and New Life Fellowship Church.

No word on exactly how the dogs that have survived are doing. But the ASPCA is housing and evaluating them at this time.