Need fresh produce? Ohio Valley Farmer’s Market open every Thursday

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- You might be thinking of starting that diet, but are behind on fresh produce. Good news, you won’t have to look far.

You know it’s Thursday when what is usually just a parking lot looks like this. The Ohio Valley Farmer’s Market is in full swing!

Coming out of COVID, a lot of people aren’t shying away from this.

“It’s wonderful. It’s so much nicer to see everyone smiles instead of masks.” Heather Gordon, Market Manager

“It’s been great. Everyone’s been very welcoming.” Stephanie Harris, owner of Harris Cut-Flowers Ranch

All sorts of things are on the market.

From fresh produce, baked goods, to flowers and tie-dye, there’s something for everyone. There’s even Paws for a Cause: a kitten adoption.

“A lot of amazing things you can buy, and it’s all local.” Stephanie Harris, owner of Harris Cut-Flowers Ranch

There were about a dozen vendors today all privately owned, and it’s only getting bigger.

“It’s been growing every time I’ve been here. There’s more vendors. There’s more people. There’s great produce.” Stephanie Harris, owner of Harris Cut-Flowers Ranch

Plus, market manager Heather Gordon says nothing beats helping your local businesses.

“Support your local people. It’s these small businesses. We saw with COVID, we have to take care of each other. These local farmers are the ones who are going to feed us. We have to support them, and make sure they stay viable.” Heather Gordon, Market Manager

If you’d like to swing by the Farmer’s Market, it’s 4 to 7 every Thursday at the Ohio Valley Mall.