Neffs Firefighters OK recovering after early morning fire truck rollover

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

NEFFS, Ohio (WTRF) Two Neffs firefighters have been treated and released from an area hospital after the truck they were driving was involved in a rollover crash.


Fire Chief Mike Knowlton tells WTRF.com that the two were responding to a vehicle crash on Tar Run Road, when the fire truck rolled over.

The chief says it happened about 1 a.m. in the Clarksburg-Stewartsville area of Richland Township.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chief Knowlton says both firefighters are now home from the hospital.

He says the road they were traveling was “twisty, and there is an old set of concrete steps next to the road there.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter