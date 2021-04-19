Neffs Firefighters OK recovering after early morning fire truck rollover

NEFFS, Ohio (WTRF) Two Neffs firefighters have been treated and released from an area hospital after the truck they were driving was involved in a rollover crash.





Fire Chief Mike Knowlton tells WTRF.com that the two were responding to a vehicle crash on Tar Run Road, when the fire truck rolled over.



The chief says it happened about 1 a.m. in the Clarksburg-Stewartsville area of Richland Township.



The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



Chief Knowlton says both firefighters are now home from the hospital.



He says the road they were traveling was “twisty, and there is an old set of concrete steps next to the road there.”