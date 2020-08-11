Neither alcohol nor distracted driving is suspected in pedestrian death

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say 78-year-old Doris Davis of Flushing walked out to cross State Route 149 in Flushing after 5 p.m. Monday, and was struck by a driver who apparently didn’t see her.

They say Davis died at Wheeling Hospital at approximately 10 p.m.

“We don’t know if there were any view obstructions to the pedestrian because that area is a bit narrow of a roadway, and there are also some parked vehicles, things like that,” noted Lt. Maurice Waddell, post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “The takeaway that I would suggest to pedestrians is to double check when you cross the road, and if at all possible, cross at a crosswalk.”

The lieutenant says the investigation is continuing.

But he says at this point, it does not appear that the driver did anything illegal.