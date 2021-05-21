‘Nephew’ From Bellaire Sentenced For Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Joseph Garth, of Bellaire, Ohio, was sentenced today to 15 months of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Garth, also known as “Nephew,” 24, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Garth admitted to selling cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in May 2020 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.