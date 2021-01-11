New Belmont County Comission President “optimistic” for Cracker Plant

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Commissioner J.P. Dutton handed over the gavel to Commissioner Jerry Echemann at Monday’s annual reorganization meeting.

Echemann says it will be another tough year, due to the pandemic and commission will be watching the budget closely.

Echemann goes on to say the biggest priority right now is the health plan buildings and renovating those, which are about 90% done.

One huge question mark still remains, if there is any update on the cracker plant as PTT out of Thiland continues to look for a partner .

With what would be the biggest industrial development in Ohio, Echemann says the only thing the County can do right now is be at their disposal for any help but the new Commission President is optimistic.