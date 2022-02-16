BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Jackee Pugh told county commissioners the new theme for tourism is “Beautiful Friendly Belmont County.”



Pugh attributed the seamless transition into her new position to be able to work with former Executive Director Barb Balint for a while before Balint retired.



Pugh told commissioners the warmth and small-town feel of the county is an asset they are excited to talk about.



“We want people to know that we are from the heart of Appalachia, and we are welcoming visitors to our small towns with open arms,” said Pugh. “We have a relaxed atmosphere and we want that shown. So people can come from the big city and unwind and relax and be welcomed with a smiling friendly face.”



The Belmont County Tourism Council is advertising in Ohio Magazine this spring with a full-page ad.



They are showcasing the county’s landscapes and reaching larger markets.