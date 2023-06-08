BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Anyone looking to refurbish old car parts, frames or roll cages can look to a Belmont County business that has the state-of-the art equipment to get the job done.

Myers Powder Coating & Sandblasting opened their doors back in 2017 but recently moved to the former Porterfield’s Drive Thru on Rehm Road in St Clairsville.



Thursday, they celebrated their new location with a ribbon cutting that included free Kirke’s Ice Cream.

“We can help you with your old furniture, your car wheels, your frame, all your metal and steel products. We’re just here to help the Valley.” Jason Myers Owner, Myers Powder Coating & Sandblasting

Myers Powder Coating & Sandblasting is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.