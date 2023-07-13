ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — There has been a lot of discussion on how to keep police officers safe around fentanyl.

One local police station is adding a piece of equipment that will make the handling of the drug far less dangerous.

With the fentanyl epidemic sweeping the country and the Ohio Valley, this local police station is making a move to protect their officers from the fatal drug.

The St. Clairsville Police Department has purchased a Latitude Fentanyl Filtered Hood that is designed to filter out harmful toxins from the drug.

The department purchased the device so that they can handle and process the drug for evidence in a safe and effective manner.

“It’s all confined in one spot, so it’s not going to cross contaminate other people’s areas or workspaces and it keeps our officers safe.” Chief Matt Arbenz – St. Clairsville Police Department

As many people know, the drug is extremely dangerous.

With officers dealing with the drug on a regular basis, it is not unheard of for them to have the drug enter their body when dealing with it.

“It only takes micrograms to be fatal. It’s so dangerous. You know, that’s why we really needed a safe, contained spot and a machine that’s able to pull all those particulates away from when you’re handling them.” Chief Matt Arbenz – St. Clairsville Police Department

While the device will be extremely helpful, the process that the officers must go through while handling the drug is a difficult one.

“I wish we didn’t have to have it, but, you know, in order for a lab to accept it, you know, it has to be separated and double bagged. And that means, you know, we have to take it out of the containers that we find it in. So it puts our officers in a position of acting like a lab technician, you know, because we have to take it out, separate it, package it, double bag it.” Chief Matt Arbenz – St. Clairsville Police Department

The department is looking forward to utilizing the new equipment and is encouraging other law enforcement in Belmont County to use the device whenever they need it.