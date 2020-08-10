New furniture store coming to OV Mall

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- An established Wintersville business is expanding to a new location at the Ohio Valley Mall. Ferguson’s House of Furniture is bringing their wide-variety of brand name furnishings to St. Clairsville! They are moving into Levin’s previous space and are liquidating what was left before they bring in their new inventory of best-sellers. This will start August 21st and go for six to eight weeks.

Owner, Bobby Ferguson, told 7News “we’re looking forward to better serve more of the Ohio Valley, over the past couple of years a couple furniture stores down in Belmont County actually went out of business we have a lot of their clientele already coming up the river to us so we really look forward to getting down there and making it more convenient for the customers in that area I think it means a lot I think anytime you’re opening a business it’s a great thing for the Ohio Valley especially in a time like this I think it means even more.”

After the liquidation sale they plan to close down for two weeks to bring in all new merchandise.

It will re-open in early October.