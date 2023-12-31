BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Earlier this week, 7News reported on Eagle Healthworks, a new outpatient health clinic coming to Belmont County Wednesday.

In addition to being an addiction recovery clinic, Eagle Healthworks is also providing treatments for a viral infection other clinics do not generally treat – Hepatitis C.

Eagle Healthworks President, Dennis Eagleeye, says they have an outstanding cure rate all thanks to the hard work of his dedicated staff and the care they provide.

“We treat for Hepatitis C. We treat with a 12-week cure. We have a 100% cure rate. It’s really not us as much as the medication, but we will treat anybody – not just our clients. So, if someone were to have HEP C and they came in here, we will absolutely treat them. And it is covered by insurance.” Dennis Eagleeye | President, Eagle Healthworks

Their Bridgeport location is opening Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

The clinic also guides people who do not have insurance and will even help individuals apply for insurance plans that best fits their needs.

Eagle Healthworks Bridgeport location will only be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for now but will start opening five days a week once they build up clientele.

Eagle Healthworks has two other locations within Ohio – Byesville and Thornville.

