New information was provided Saturday morning in the Wilson Furniture fire that happened Friday night in Bridgeport.

Officials say the Fire Marshall was at the scene of the fire last night and will be back Monday to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials also say there were no injuries but the building is a total loss

Bridgeport Fire posted on their Facebook they would like to extend prayers to Jason Wilson, his family and the employees at Wilson Furniture. They would also like to thank all the departments which responded with us to the fire. It was a complete team effort; more importantly, everyone went home safely.

