New Jersey company receives approval for injection wells in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The intersection of Route 331 and Route 40 is one of the busiest places in Belmont County.

Now the approval has been put into place for a New Jersey company, Omni Energy Group, to place two injection wells there, for disposal of waste products from production wells.

The location of the wells is across the street from the Marathon station, and near two colleges, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, the county jail, and more.

Many are appalled by the site’s location, saying it will decrease their homes property value, and some believe the noise and additional traffic may cause them to move.

Belmont County Commission president J.P. Dutton says he is extremely disappointed by the decision, and that the state law needs to be corrected.

We’ve had conversation with everyone. Everyone knows what our stance is. We’re continuing those conversations, but we found on early on that there was limited ability we had to play a role in this. It’s obviously a state issues involving state agencies. And again, that’s why I expressed my disappointment that the state law is the way it is. I strongly believe I’ve made this point to countless individuals, legislators, and others that I believe strongly the state law needs to be amended. JP DUTTON, BELMONT COUNTY COMMISSION PRESIDENT

Dutton says there are many locations in Belmont County that are a better fit and have a larger radius around them. He also says he will continue conversations to appeal the location.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Omni Energy Group tells wtrf.com the site has been vacant for ten years and he doesn’t understand the controversy.