MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) –

A new shop in Martins Ferry features merchandise from current to vintage.



Two Times Clothing and Collectibles on Hanover Street has band T-shirts, Carhart clothing and Columbia fleeces in every color.



They have NASCAR memorabilia, athletic shoes and movie and concert posters.



You might hear a vinyl Eagles album playing on a turntable or see your favorite NASCAR driver on a Wheaties box.

“We try to keep a good mix. We’re definitely leaning toward the old but we try to keep it fresh with a lot of new too. We have Supreme, we have some of the new comic, Marvel, we have a little bit of everything.” Don Cruise, Co-owner

“Most of the items we get are through yard sales, flea markets, estate sales, anything we can go around and we kind of haggle and get good deals. We love the finds. Some of the craziest spots, we’ve found stuff in dumpsters before and in alleys.” Peyton Bourgeois, Co-owner

Prices on most items range from $5 to $30 with some specialty or limited edition items priced a bit higher.



Two Times Clothing and Collectibles is located at 415 Hanover Street, Martins Ferry.



It’s open ten to six Monday through Saturday, and noon to six Sunday.