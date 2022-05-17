BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has added a new Storybook Trail at Barkcamp State Park.

The trail will create a new opportunity for children and their families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature, and encourage healthy living.

“I encourage Ohio families to explore the new Storybook Trail at Barkcamp State Park,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “Reading is one of the single greatest things we can do for and with our children and all of the young people in our lives. Reading on a Storybook Trail in a beautiful state park setting is even better!”

Barkcamp State Park is one of the few places visitors can get a glimpse of what Ohio’s forests looked like prior to settlement.

The park’s picturesque hills and quiet lake draw campers, paddlers, anglers, horseback riders, and hikers.

The story featured on the park’s new Storybook Trail is “When the Storm Comes” by Linda Ashman.

Through a series of child-sized panels, families can learn about how animals prepare and ride through a storm and what they do when the skies clear.

“Storybook Trails promote both physical and mental development with Ohio’s most scenic areas as the backdrop,” said Director Mertz. “There’s no better place to explore, learn, and grow together than the great outdoors, and we’re excited to provide kids and their families with more opportunities for adventure.”