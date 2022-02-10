BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The 57-page Belmont County Tourism Guide offers all the information about places to go and things to see.

The tourism bureau can mail you a copy.

If you have an office, business or practice with a waiting room, you can receive multiple copies.

For people looking to travel to Belmont County and for events and attractions we have here or people that live in Belmont County and want to find some new activity to do, it’s got information about our historic landmarks they can visit, our geocaching tour you can do with families, or our museums—we have eight museums here in the county. Jackee Pugh, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism

To request a copy of the tourism guide, you can call the office at (740) 695-4359 or check out their website at visitbelmontcounty.com.