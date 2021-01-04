Yoga helping the Ohio Valley de-stress from 2020

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Only a couple days in 2021, and a lot us are still finding new ways to recover from what has become a stressful year. Yoga instructors say even Yoga can help.

A lot of us can find Yoga relaxing, but it’s also known to be a workout. Yoga instructors say there’s also some health benefits to it, and it’s not unheard of for this to become more popular this time of year.

New Year means a New You, and after a year like 2020, a lot more of us are expected to be turning to Yoga.

“Their life has become very, very stressful, and they found doing yoga is a way to relax and let go and have a bit of ease in their life.” Nicole Snodgrass, owner of Restore Yoga and Wellness

Yoga might not be the workout you first think of. But, Restore Yoga and Wellness owner, Nicole Snodgrass says it is good for your body, but not only that.

“It is to get your mind in a better space because you’re breathing deeper, you’re moving you’re body, you’re releasing a lot of trauma.” Nicole Snodgrass, owner of Restore Yoga and Wellness

Of course, yoga gives you flexibility and is relaxing, but Snodgrass also says it strengthens joints, tendons, ligaments, and even helps you with standing taller and breathing better.

“The benefits can be numerous.” Nicole Snodgrass, owner of Restore Yoga and Wellness

Even Snodgrass has seen a change in her own life in the last 20 years of doing Yoga.

“I started yoga to heal some back pain, and soon realized it was adding value to other parts of my life… socially, mindfully, and in my relationships.” Nicole Snodgrass, owner of Restore Yoga and Wellness

Not just those who have been doing Yoga for as long as Snodgrass are feeling the effects of it. So have her students. Some of them just started a five years ago, like Tammy Bailey.

“I started for health reason back issues… and got so much more out of it.” Tammy Bailey, yoga student

And Bailey says so can you.

“I think Yoga is for everybody and for every body. You’re gonna grow, and you’re gonna get a lot more out of it” Tammy Bailey, yoga student

If you’re like to get into Yoga, Restore Yoga in St. Clairsville still has tele-classes, but the studio is closed.



Everything is virtual due to the pandemic.