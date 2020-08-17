New York man arrested on drug charges along Bellaire’s State Route 7

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF)–Sheriff David Lucas of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 16, deputies arrested Aaron Little of Bronx, New York for posession of heroin and cocaine.
The arrest followed a traffic stop on State Route 7 in Bellaire.
Little was also charges with Obstructing Justice after he gave a false name to deputies.
