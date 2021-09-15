Newly-created planning commission is moving forward

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Its mission is to set standards for anyone building a subdivision in the county.

Local News from WTRF

County commissioners say they don’t want to discourage development.

They just want to make sure there are uniform standards, and that things will be done right.

They don’t like to see a fairly new subdivision being the source of complaints about things like crumbling driveways.

So commissioners have created a 12-member board to create rules for how things must be built.

Members include a realtor, a surveyor, a township trustee, the county engineer, an attorney and a former mayor.

All three commissioners will also be members.

“Our regulations in this regard in Belmont County haven’t been changed since 1962,” said Commission President Jerry Echemann. “That’s a really long time. So we’re going to update all this information. So if there is a subdivision developed, the paving will have to reach a certain standard, the water runoff will have to be dealt with.”

They say it might cost a little more to require that things must be built to certain standard.

But their purpose is to make sure there aren’t problems down the road.

They will meet the last Monday of every month at noon in the courthouse annex.