No fireworks display in St. Clairsville tonight

St.Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- It has come to the City’s attention that residents of the Ohio Valley are being advised that the City of St. Clairsville is holding a fireworks event at Central Park tonight, Monday, June 29, 2020.
This information is not correct.
The confusion may be due to the date last year (June 29, 2019) on which the City of St. Clairsville held its annual Community Day event.
The City earlier cancelled its 2020 Community Day event to ensure the safety of our community.
If questions, please call 740-695-1324 or 740-695-2037.
