Police said no one was arrested after a basketball game between Martins Ferry and Bellaire in Belmont County.

An incident was reported in Martins Ferry on Tuesday night and police say some pushing and shoving happened between two spectators outside the school in the parking lot.

Martins Ferry Police chief John McFarland also said there was no gun found at during their investigation.

McFarland also said that the reports of spectators not being able to leave the building did not come from police department.

No names of those involved were released at this time.

The reports gathered from the incident were sent to the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office according to McFarland.