No one injured in two home house fire in Bellaire

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF)- A house in Bellaire caught on fire this morning that officials say spread to another home.
This occurred at 4314 Street at 11:06 am.
Bellaire officals say everyone is out of the homes and crews are working to control teh fire.
No word has been given at this time on how the fire started.
7News is on scene working for you to get more details.
