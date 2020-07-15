NukEm Comics hits goal on Kickstarter, so what’s next?

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- A short time has passed since we talked to the creators of Nuke Em comics needing help funding their first ever comic book.

Fast forward about a week later, they hit their goal of seven thousand dollars to finish and print the first issue. Ron, Randy and George say they are blessed to hit their goal but they now look forward to the future.

The three creators say one thing they look forward to seeing the most is the chracter designs made from backers who donated over one hundred dollars.

One of those backers even wants them to be a guest speaker when the first issue comes out.

Outside of Intergalactic Deathmatch, the creators have two other proects they are working on. Killer Dahlia another Cyberpunk comic and Coded, a zombie style comic.

With all of these projects, the three have a specific creative process that works well with their friendship.

You can visit their website for any updates on their projects. Be sure to look out for Intergalactic Deathmatch some time in the fall.