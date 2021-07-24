Vet Voices

ODOT: Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash; one person killed

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: July 24, 2021 2:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Belmont County this morning on SR 148.

***Officials confirm a motorcyclist was killed in a Belmont County crash today***

Sgt. Bayless of the St. Clairsville OSHP post says the motorcyclist was traveling to the right when they struck a guard rail.

The OSHP is not releasing the victim’s name or any other details at this time.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — ODOT reports that Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash.

This is at Town Hill Road.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter