ODOT: Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash; one person killed

UPDATE: July 24, 2021 2:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Belmont County this morning on SR 148.

***Officials confirm a motorcyclist was killed in a Belmont County crash today***

Sgt. Bayless of the St. Clairsville OSHP post says the motorcyclist was traveling to the right when they struck a guard rail.

The OSHP is not releasing the victim’s name or any other details at this time.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — ODOT reports that Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash.

This is at Town Hill Road.

Belmont Co: SR-148 is CLOSED at Town Hill Rd (MM: 23), due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Rz0Dlvxapb — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) July 24, 2021

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.