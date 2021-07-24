ODOT: Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash; one person killed

UPDATE: July 24, 2021 2:30 p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Belmont County this morning on SR 148.
***Officials confirm a motorcyclist was killed in a Belmont County crash today***
Sgt. Bayless of the St. Clairsville OSHP post says the motorcyclist was traveling to the right when they struck a guard rail.
The OSHP is not releasing the victim’s name or any other details at this time.
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — ODOT reports that Belmont County State Route 148 is closed due to a crash.
This is at Town Hill Road.
Stay with 7NEWS for updates.