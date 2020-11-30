ODOT is prepared for first snow of the season

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Belmont County may look like a winter wonderland soon.

But ODOT is prepared to make sure that blanket of white doesn’t stay on the roads.

They have 19 trucks and drivers on each 12-hour shift.

They have plenty of salt and brine.

But they say the first snow of the season is always a challenge for everyone.

And COVID 19 has made it a little more complicated.

“We’re doing really well regarding our staff,” said Jerry Campbell, transportation manager. “We only have one off. We’ll be fine. We’re working through it. We’re going to roll into shifts starting at midnight. We’ll roll back out until the storm’s over. So we’ll have two crews from midnight on, 24 hours a day.”

Campbell says other drivers on the road need to take their time and be sure not to crowd the plow.

He says, “Give our drivers the time and space to work.”