Officer fired for controversial Facebook post has been rehired at Police Department

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

Officer Tim Starkey, dismissed earlier this year for a joke he posted on Facebook, apparently making fun of the Black Lives Matter movement, is getting his job back.

Martins Ferry Mayor John Davies told 7News and WTRF.com that Starkey took the case to arbitration, and the result is that he is to receive “his job back along with all time he lost.”

Police Chief John McFarland confirmed the reinstatement but said all comments would have to come from the mayor.