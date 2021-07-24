Officials confirm a motorcyclist was killed in a Belmont County crash today

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Belmont County this morning on SR 148.



Sgt. Bayless of the St. Clairsville OSHP post says the motorcyclist was traveling to the right when they struck a guard rail.

The OSHP is not releasing the victim’s name or any other details at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation earlier reported the road was closed due to crash which was near Town Hill Road.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates as they become available.