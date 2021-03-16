Officials worry that St. Patrick’s Day partying may be over the top

Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit has some serious concerns about St. Patrick’s Day this year.

They say it’s the first major holiday since the pandemic restrictions started to ease up.

As people see the light at the end of the tunnel, they’ll want to celebrate—a lot.

They say the good news is that the vaccine rollout is going well and hospitalizations are declining.

As a result, restrictions are being loosened.

But they’re worried that people now want to go out and party with a pent-up vengeance.

So they urge bar and restaurant owners to be aware of possible problems.

“The fights, the brawls, everything that may take place in a bar or restaurant,” noted Eric Wolf, enforcement commander of the Ohio Investigative Unit. “So if you’re part of the wait staff, a bartender, a clerk, you need to be aware of the alcohol sales that are taking place. Who they’re going to. You need to make sure that those individuals are not intoxicated and are at least 21. It’s going to be a difficult task.”

He says the Ohio Investigative Unit will have agents out watching.

And he says carryout clerks as well as bartenders and servers need to be watchful.

Wolf says coming out of a pandemic and having St. Patrick’s Day fall in mid-week could be a perfect storm.

Finally, he reminds Ohioans that social distancing is still mandatory.