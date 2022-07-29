BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with Belmont County Job and Family Services say two young siblings are now safe in kinship placement after both were discovered with injuries.

DJFS Director Jeff Felton confirms that a three-year-old boy was discovered wandering unsupervised on a street Tuesday, with visible bruises on his face.

Authorities took the child to his home where they found his one-year-old sibling with an old injury, a broken arm.

Felton says the parent has given a plausible explanation for how the injuries occurred, but the agency is looking deeper into the case, and has placed the children with relatives for now, with no parental contact permitted.

He says the baby’s medical information is being forwarded to a doctor at Columbus Children’s Hospital who is an expert in the area of child abuse.

“Until we get that opinion, the two children will stay where they are, under a safety plan,” Felton said.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Zusack confirmed that the department is investigating, and will release information once it becomes available.