BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470.
A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.
The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came after her with a knife, cutting her face.
The man then left in a gray hatchback—either a Ford Fiesta or Festiva—with a loud exhaust.
Nothing is known about what happened to the victim.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, at least six feet tall, with tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.
The victim is described as a white woman, 5’6″ to 5’9″ with blonde hair and injuries to her face.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.