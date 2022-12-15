State Representative Don Jones’ (R-Freeport) legislation to designate a portion State Route 800 in Belmont County as the “Byers Brothers Memorial Highway” passed the Ohio Senate and Ohio House as a part of House Bill 578.

The five Byers brothers served for the U.S. military in their lives, through active duty or volunteering. The brothers fought both stateside and abroad, in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

“Giving these men this honor is the least we can do for their dedication to patriotism and serving our country,” Jones said. “I am excited that the Byers family will have this recognition and celebrate their bravery.”

The bill will designate the portion of State Route 800, running in a northerly and southerly direction, between the intersections of SR 148 and Mann Ridge Road, in Belmont County.

This is one of many memorial highways named in H.B. 578 honoring different groups and individuals across the state.

The bill now heads to the Governor to be signed.