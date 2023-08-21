BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is your local election headquarters.

Ohio voters will vote on the issue of legalizing marijuana on their ballots this November.

If approved, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize marijuana for recreational and personal use.

This initiative being proposed on Ohio’s ballot this November would not only legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older, but also regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession and home growth of the substance.

If passed, adults would be allowed to have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrate and individuals would be allowed to grow six marijuana plants at home.

7News spoke with a local CBD and vape store owner to get his reactions surrounding the legalization.

Bill Schmidt Jr., owner of The Holistic Cloud in Bellaire, has been an advocate for decriminalizing and legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for over 10 years now.

He says marijuana has many health benefits and thinks Ohio needs this bill to help combat the opioid crisis.

“Stress, inflammation, pain, anxiety. It helps people that have cancer. People that have M.S. MERSA, AIDS. There’s a lot of different things that the cannabis does help for, and it can help a lot of different things. Right now, opiates are a huge problem in Ohio. And if we have cannabis use first before we get to prescribe some of the medications, the less people that we will have addicted. And you could use cannabis to help get people off opioids.” Bill Schmidt Jr. | Owner, The Holistic Cloud

If the bill passes, a 10 percent sales tax would be put on marijuana sales, generating millions of dollars in revenue for the state of Ohio.